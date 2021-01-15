Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Trading Down 1.6%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.44. Approximately 153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.

Furukawa Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUWAY)

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic parts, and construction products worldwide. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

