Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 17,503 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,503 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.15 and its 200 day moving average is $148.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $161.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

