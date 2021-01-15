Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $182.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $187.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.82. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.48.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.