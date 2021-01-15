Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Invests $200,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,750,000 after acquiring an additional 412,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after acquiring an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 43.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after acquiring an additional 438,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 31.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after acquiring an additional 256,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $755,104.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,603,868 shares in the company, valued at $451,440,416.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,855,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,644,597 shares in the company, valued at $203,436,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,076 shares of company stock worth $54,870,470 in the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $129.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.10.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

