Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires Shares of 100 Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 611.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,280,000 after buying an additional 102,782 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cable One by 1,452.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 70,454 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 133.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after buying an additional 19,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,104,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 472.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total transaction of $541,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,574 shares of company stock worth $4,970,992 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,982.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,133.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,909.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,849.14.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

