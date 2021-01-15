FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.94

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 1138795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 718,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,403 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $4,280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 840,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

