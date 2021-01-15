fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUBO. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.63.

NYSE:FUBO traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 299,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,412,641. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

