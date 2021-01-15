FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Mark Tueffers Sells 178 Shares of Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Mark Tueffers sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $10,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Tueffers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Mark Tueffers sold 399 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $23,975.91.

On Monday, December 14th, Mark Tueffers sold 100 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $5,800.00.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $1.20. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 493.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 36.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 50.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $194,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSBW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

