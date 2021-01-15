Friendz (FDZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $773,076.49

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Friendz has a market cap of $773,076.49 and approximately $48,407.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00055003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.08 or 0.00428747 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00038634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.49 or 0.04157889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

FDZ is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,040,210 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

