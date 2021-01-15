Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Raised to $160.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.29.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $143.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.62. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,304.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $149.60.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,749 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Freshpet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Freshpet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

