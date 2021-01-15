Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €83.70 ($98.47).

FME opened at €68.98 ($81.15) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12-month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company’s 50 day moving average is €68.93 and its 200 day moving average is €71.68.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

