Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,748 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,683,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after buying an additional 4,232,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $72,886,000 after buying an additional 3,228,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCX opened at $31.99 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.40 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.