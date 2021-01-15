Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) is Bogart Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,659 shares during the period. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $29,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 43,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,197,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,964 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 255,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 82,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period.

Get Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,059 shares. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.