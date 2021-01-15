Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives $68.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.33.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FELE. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.
FELE traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.42. 3,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,856. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.98.
In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
