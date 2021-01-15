Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives $68.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FELE. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

FELE traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.42. 3,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,856. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

