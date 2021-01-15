FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Moffett Nathanson

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 415,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FOX by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 24,191 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in FOX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,266,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,893,000 after purchasing an additional 31,645 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of FOX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 397,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,779 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FOX by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

