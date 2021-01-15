Fountain (FTN) Hits Market Cap of $634,428.45

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Fountain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Fountain has a market cap of $634,428.45 and $3,953.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fountain has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fountain

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

Fountain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

