Founders Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Founders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for 4.0% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of CarMax worth $13,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,470,000 after buying an additional 711,207 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,530,000 after purchasing an additional 272,080 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CarMax by 857.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 254,196 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in CarMax by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 205,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CarMax by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 199,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,789. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.85.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $1,537,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,599 shares of company stock valued at $19,782,300. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

