Founders Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Founders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

CARR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.38. 4,499,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,962,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

