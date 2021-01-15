Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1529062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$58.00 price target on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$24.33 billion and a PE ratio of 19.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 15th. Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

