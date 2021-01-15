Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Forterra from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Forterra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. Forterra has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Forterra will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Forterra by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Forterra in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Forterra by 219.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

