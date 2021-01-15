Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

Separately, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Forte Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.25.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $37.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $486.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.23. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). On average, analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $142,460,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 112.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

