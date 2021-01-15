Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FWONK. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Formula One Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.37). Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Formula One Group by 36.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

