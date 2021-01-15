FMC (NYSE:FMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $123.66

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.66 and last traded at $121.92, with a volume of 614553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Rowe boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.53.

Get FMC alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average is $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in FMC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FMC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of FMC by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.