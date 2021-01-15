FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Trading Up 0.3%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $151.01 and last traded at $150.21. Approximately 5,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 11,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.72.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.92 and its 200 day moving average is $128.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 103,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.