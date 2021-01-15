FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Trading 0.6% Higher

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.50 and last traded at $68.17. 12,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 13,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLTD. C J Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 169,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

