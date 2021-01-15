Flash Hits One Day Volume of $129.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 42.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Flash has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Flash coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Flash has a market cap of $4.39 million and $129.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00036437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00109228 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00065328 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00239437 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00057881 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.