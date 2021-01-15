Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BDL stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $38.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

