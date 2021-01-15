Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Quality Care, Inc. is in the business of leasing and operating senior living facilities, including senior apartments, assisted living facilities, congregate communities and nursing homes. “

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

Shares of Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. Five Star Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.01 million. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 143.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Five Star Senior Living by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 360.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Star Senior Living (FVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.