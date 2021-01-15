First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the December 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
CARZ stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,262. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.178 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.
