First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the December 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CARZ stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,262. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.178 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 200.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 22.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 23,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000.

