First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Up 45.2% in December

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,100 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the December 15th total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.82. 32,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,168. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

