First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.71

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.71 and last traded at $53.69, with a volume of 1425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 31,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,141,000 after acquiring an additional 274,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

