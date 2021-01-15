First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

NYSE FRC opened at $158.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.83. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $166.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.71.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

