First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $126.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $155.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $166.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 569,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,130,000 after buying an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in First Republic Bank by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 54,354 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 505,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

