First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to $27.00 at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC began coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $19.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FQVLF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,443. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $20.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 2.20.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.