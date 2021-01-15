First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 48913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.48.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69, a current ratio of 14.60 and a quick ratio of 14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 15.18.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$206.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 3.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,059.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,353,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$273,703,039.10.

About First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.