First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 896 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.62. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

