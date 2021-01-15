First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 33 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,452,000 after buying an additional 581,028 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,693,000 after acquiring an additional 549,117 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Intuit by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,183 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Intuit by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after purchasing an additional 239,842 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $365.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.23. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $387.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.75.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

