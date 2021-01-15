First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 146,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $161.91 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.90 and a 200 day moving average of $153.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.