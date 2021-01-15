First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,901,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 293.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 515,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 384,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3,836.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after buying an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $16,196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,974,000 after buying an additional 269,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $64.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.03.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

