First Midwest Bank Trust Division Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Union Pacific by 173.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,706,000 after purchasing an additional 787,737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 250.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 785,022 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after purchasing an additional 565,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP opened at $216.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.