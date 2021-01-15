First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 136 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $244.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $245.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.