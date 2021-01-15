First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce $180.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.70 million to $181.50 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $194.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $726.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $724.10 million to $729.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $709.70 million, with estimates ranging from $683.10 million to $740.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan bought 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

