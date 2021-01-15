First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.
Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock opened at C$15.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$19.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.98.
In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total value of C$78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,014,000. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 73,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.66, for a total value of C$1,298,133.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns -41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($733,013.62). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,507 shares of company stock worth $2,881,254.
About First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
