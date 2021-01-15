First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock opened at C$15.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$19.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.98.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$167.75 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total value of C$78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,014,000. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 73,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.66, for a total value of C$1,298,133.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns -41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($733,013.62). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,507 shares of company stock worth $2,881,254.

About First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

