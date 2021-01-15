First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FR. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:FR opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,027,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,110,000 after buying an additional 121,671 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,655,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,706,000 after buying an additional 417,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,170,000 after buying an additional 767,501 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,227,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,840,000 after buying an additional 129,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 912,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,078,000 after buying an additional 308,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

