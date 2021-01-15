First Hawaiian Bank Sells 915 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Albemarle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Albemarle by 12.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 55,670 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 5.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.48.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $182.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.82. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $187.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

