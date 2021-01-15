First Hawaiian Bank Sells 270 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 107.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

NYSE:SWX opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other news, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

