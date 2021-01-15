First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Copa were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 183.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,132,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,398 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,751,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,524,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Copa by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,186,000 after buying an additional 55,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,484,000 after buying an additional 45,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Copa by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 360,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after buying an additional 64,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Copa alerts:

NYSE CPA opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. Research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.