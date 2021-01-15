First Hawaiian Bank Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -270.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average is $74.99.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

