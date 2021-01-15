First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 25.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 865.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Abiomed by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $318.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.02. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $330.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.60.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.