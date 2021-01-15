First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

FNF opened at $39.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Rood bought 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

